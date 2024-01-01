1 Panamanian balboa to Singapore dollars

Convert PAB to SGD at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = S$1.321 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
PAB to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 PAB to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.32111.3432
Low1.28051.2805
Average1.30151.3084
Change3.01%-1.61%
1 PAB to SGD stats

The performance of PAB to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3211 and a 30 day low of 1.2805. This means the 30 day average was 1.3015. The change for PAB to SGD was 3.01.

The performance of PAB to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3432 and a 90 day low of 1.2805. This means the 90 day average was 1.3084. The change for PAB to SGD was -1.61.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Singapore Dollar
1 PAB1.32105 SGD
5 PAB6.60525 SGD
10 PAB13.21050 SGD
20 PAB26.42100 SGD
50 PAB66.05250 SGD
100 PAB132.10500 SGD
250 PAB330.26250 SGD
500 PAB660.52500 SGD
1000 PAB1,321.05000 SGD
2000 PAB2,642.10000 SGD
5000 PAB6,605.25000 SGD
10000 PAB13,210.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 SGD0.75697 PAB
5 SGD3.78487 PAB
10 SGD7.56974 PAB
20 SGD15.13948 PAB
50 SGD37.84870 PAB
100 SGD75.69740 PAB
250 SGD189.24350 PAB
500 SGD378.48700 PAB
1000 SGD756.97400 PAB
2000 SGD1,513.94800 PAB
5000 SGD3,784.87000 PAB
10000 SGD7,569.74000 PAB