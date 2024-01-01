2,000 Panamanian balboas to Polish zloty

Convert PAB to PLN at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = zł4.026 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PAB to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 PAB to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.02614.0261
Low3.80193.8019
Average3.91643.8953
Change5.90%2.25%
View full history

1 PAB to PLN stats

The performance of PAB to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0261 and a 30 day low of 3.8019. This means the 30 day average was 3.9164. The change for PAB to PLN was 5.90.

The performance of PAB to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0261 and a 90 day low of 3.8019. This means the 90 day average was 3.8953. The change for PAB to PLN was 2.25.

Track market ratesView PAB to PLN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.7091.4911.6240.93421.386
1 GBP1.19911.293108.7211.7871.9461.1225.632
1 USD0.9270.773184.0681.3821.5050.86619.82
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Polish Zloty
1 PAB4.02605 PLN
5 PAB20.13025 PLN
10 PAB40.26050 PLN
20 PAB80.52100 PLN
50 PAB201.30250 PLN
100 PAB402.60500 PLN
250 PAB1,006.51250 PLN
500 PAB2,013.02500 PLN
1000 PAB4,026.05000 PLN
2000 PAB8,052.10000 PLN
5000 PAB20,130.25000 PLN
10000 PAB40,260.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Panamanian Balboa
1 PLN0.24838 PAB
5 PLN1.24191 PAB
10 PLN2.48382 PAB
20 PLN4.96764 PAB
50 PLN12.41910 PAB
100 PLN24.83820 PAB
250 PLN62.09550 PAB
500 PLN124.19100 PAB
1000 PLN248.38200 PAB
2000 PLN496.76400 PAB
5000 PLN1,241.91000 PAB
10000 PLN2,483.82000 PAB