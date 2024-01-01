1 thousand Panamanian balboas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert PAB to KWD at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ك0.3065 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
PAB to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 PAB to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30670.3067
Low0.30500.3049
Average0.30610.3057
Change0.44%0.20%
1 PAB to KWD stats

The performance of PAB to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3067 and a 30 day low of 0.3050. This means the 30 day average was 0.3061. The change for PAB to KWD was 0.44.

The performance of PAB to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3067 and a 90 day low of 0.3049. This means the 90 day average was 0.3057. The change for PAB to KWD was 0.20.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PAB0.30647 KWD
5 PAB1.53233 KWD
10 PAB3.06465 KWD
20 PAB6.12930 KWD
50 PAB15.32325 KWD
100 PAB30.64650 KWD
250 PAB76.61625 KWD
500 PAB153.23250 KWD
1000 PAB306.46500 KWD
2000 PAB612.93000 KWD
5000 PAB1,532.32500 KWD
10000 PAB3,064.65000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Panamanian Balboa
1 KWD3.26302 PAB
5 KWD16.31510 PAB
10 KWD32.63020 PAB
20 KWD65.26040 PAB
50 KWD163.15100 PAB
100 KWD326.30200 PAB
250 KWD815.75500 PAB
500 KWD1,631.51000 PAB
1000 KWD3,263.02000 PAB
2000 KWD6,526.04000 PAB
5000 KWD16,315.10000 PAB
10000 KWD32,630.20000 PAB