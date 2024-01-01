250 Macedonian denars to Euros

Convert MKD to EUR at the real exchange rate

250 mkd
4.06 eur

ден1.000 MKD = €0.01624 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.2851.3660.9351.6341.3551.4960.788
1 ZAR0.05510.0750.0510.0890.0740.0820.043
1 CAD0.73213.38810.6841.1970.9921.0950.577
1 EUR1.0719.5641.46111.7491.451.60.844

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Euro
1 MKD0.01624 EUR
5 MKD0.08118 EUR
10 MKD0.16236 EUR
20 MKD0.32472 EUR
50 MKD0.81180 EUR
100 MKD1.62360 EUR
250 MKD4.05900 EUR
500 MKD8.11800 EUR
1000 MKD16.23600 EUR
2000 MKD32.47200 EUR
5000 MKD81.18000 EUR
10000 MKD162.36000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Macedonian Denar
1 EUR61.59170 MKD
5 EUR307.95850 MKD
10 EUR615.91700 MKD
20 EUR1,231.83400 MKD
50 EUR3,079.58500 MKD
100 EUR6,159.17000 MKD
250 EUR15,397.92500 MKD
500 EUR30,795.85000 MKD
1000 EUR61,591.70000 MKD
2000 EUR123,183.40000 MKD
5000 EUR307,958.50000 MKD
10000 EUR615,917.00000 MKD