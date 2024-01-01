Convert MGA to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Ugandan shillings

1,000 mga
829 ugx

Ar1.000 MGA = Ush0.8286 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2591.495
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.7491.45119.5451.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1960.99213.371.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0731.71923.1631.897

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Ugandan Shilling
1 MGA0.82864 UGX
5 MGA4.14318 UGX
10 MGA8.28636 UGX
20 MGA16.57272 UGX
50 MGA41.43180 UGX
100 MGA82.86360 UGX
250 MGA207.15900 UGX
500 MGA414.31800 UGX
1000 MGA828.63600 UGX
2000 MGA1,657.27200 UGX
5000 MGA4,143.18000 UGX
10000 MGA8,286.36000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 UGX1.20680 MGA
5 UGX6.03400 MGA
10 UGX12.06800 MGA
20 UGX24.13600 MGA
50 UGX60.34000 MGA
100 UGX120.68000 MGA
250 UGX301.70000 MGA
500 UGX603.40000 MGA
1000 UGX1,206.80000 MGA
2000 UGX2,413.60000 MGA
5000 UGX6,034.00000 MGA
10000 UGX12,068.00000 MGA