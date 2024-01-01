20 Malagasy ariaries to Thai bahts

Convert MGA to THB at the real exchange rate

20 mga
0.16 thb

Ar1.000 MGA = ฿0.008235 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:00
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2341.496
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.7491.45119.5181.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1960.99213.3491.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0731.71923.1341.898

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Thai Baht
1 MGA0.00824 THB
5 MGA0.04118 THB
10 MGA0.08235 THB
20 MGA0.16470 THB
50 MGA0.41176 THB
100 MGA0.82352 THB
250 MGA2.05880 THB
500 MGA4.11760 THB
1000 MGA8.23520 THB
2000 MGA16.47040 THB
5000 MGA41.17600 THB
10000 MGA82.35200 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Malagasy Ariary
1 THB121.43000 MGA
5 THB607.15000 MGA
10 THB1,214.30000 MGA
20 THB2,428.60000 MGA
50 THB6,071.50000 MGA
100 THB12,143.00000 MGA
250 THB30,357.50000 MGA
500 THB60,715.00000 MGA
1000 THB121,430.00000 MGA
2000 THB242,860.00000 MGA
5000 THB607,150.00000 MGA
10000 THB1,214,300.00000 MGA