100 Malagasy ariaries to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MGA to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 mga
6.82 lkr

Ar1.000 MGA = Sr0.06823 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MGA0.06823 LKR
5 MGA0.34113 LKR
10 MGA0.68226 LKR
20 MGA1.36452 LKR
50 MGA3.41130 LKR
100 MGA6.82259 LKR
250 MGA17.05648 LKR
500 MGA34.11295 LKR
1000 MGA68.22590 LKR
2000 MGA136.45180 LKR
5000 MGA341.12950 LKR
10000 MGA682.25900 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 LKR14.65720 MGA
5 LKR73.28600 MGA
10 LKR146.57200 MGA
20 LKR293.14400 MGA
50 LKR732.86000 MGA
100 LKR1,465.72000 MGA
250 LKR3,664.30000 MGA
500 LKR7,328.60000 MGA
1000 LKR14,657.20000 MGA
2000 LKR29,314.40000 MGA
5000 LKR73,286.00000 MGA
10000 LKR146,572.00000 MGA