10 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Icelandic krónas

Convert MGA to ISK at the real exchange rate

10,000 mga
311.58 isk

Ar1.000 MGA = kr0.03116 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2251.497
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.521.603
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3441.096
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0741.71923.1211.899

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Icelandic Króna
1 MGA0.03116 ISK
5 MGA0.15579 ISK
10 MGA0.31158 ISK
20 MGA0.62316 ISK
50 MGA1.55791 ISK
100 MGA3.11582 ISK
250 MGA7.78955 ISK
500 MGA15.57910 ISK
1000 MGA31.15820 ISK
2000 MGA62.31640 ISK
5000 MGA155.79100 ISK
10000 MGA311.58200 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Malagasy Ariary
1 ISK32.09420 MGA
5 ISK160.47100 MGA
10 ISK320.94200 MGA
20 ISK641.88400 MGA
50 ISK1,604.71000 MGA
100 ISK3,209.42000 MGA
250 ISK8,023.55000 MGA
500 ISK16,047.10000 MGA
1000 ISK32,094.20000 MGA
2000 ISK64,188.40000 MGA
5000 ISK160,471.00000 MGA
10000 ISK320,942.00000 MGA