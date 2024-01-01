1 Malagasy ariary to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MGA to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 mga
0.00 hkd

Ar1.000 MGA = $0.001748 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:02
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MGA0.00175 HKD
5 MGA0.00874 HKD
10 MGA0.01748 HKD
20 MGA0.03496 HKD
50 MGA0.08739 HKD
100 MGA0.17478 HKD
250 MGA0.43694 HKD
500 MGA0.87388 HKD
1000 MGA1.74776 HKD
2000 MGA3.49552 HKD
5000 MGA8.73880 HKD
10000 MGA17.47760 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
100 HKD57,216.10000 MGA
200 HKD114,432.20000 MGA
300 HKD171,648.30000 MGA
500 HKD286,080.50000 MGA
1000 HKD572,161.00000 MGA
2000 HKD1,144,322.00000 MGA
2500 HKD1,430,402.50000 MGA
3000 HKD1,716,483.00000 MGA
4000 HKD2,288,644.00000 MGA
5000 HKD2,860,805.00000 MGA
10000 HKD5,721,610.00000 MGA
20000 HKD11,443,220.00000 MGA