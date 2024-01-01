Convert MGA to BTN at the real exchange rate

5 Malagasy ariaries to Bhutanese ngultrums

5 mga
0.09 btn

Ar1.000 MGA = Nu.0.01868 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2271.498
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.5211.604
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3471.097
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0741.71923.1241.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MGA0.01868 BTN
5 MGA0.09340 BTN
10 MGA0.18681 BTN
20 MGA0.37361 BTN
50 MGA0.93404 BTN
100 MGA1.86807 BTN
250 MGA4.67018 BTN
500 MGA9.34035 BTN
1000 MGA18.68070 BTN
2000 MGA37.36140 BTN
5000 MGA93.40350 BTN
10000 MGA186.80700 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malagasy Ariary
1 BTN53.53120 MGA
5 BTN267.65600 MGA
10 BTN535.31200 MGA
20 BTN1,070.62400 MGA
50 BTN2,676.56000 MGA
100 BTN5,353.12000 MGA
250 BTN13,382.80000 MGA
500 BTN26,765.60000 MGA
1000 BTN53,531.20000 MGA
2000 BTN107,062.40000 MGA
5000 BTN267,656.00000 MGA
10000 BTN535,312.00000 MGA