Convert MGA to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 Malagasy ariaries to Bahraini dinars

500 mga
0.042 bhd

Ar1.000 MGA = .د.ب0.00008437 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2271.498
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.5211.604
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3461.097
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0751.71923.1231.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bahraini Dinar
1 MGA0.00008 BHD
5 MGA0.00042 BHD
10 MGA0.00084 BHD
20 MGA0.00169 BHD
50 MGA0.00422 BHD
100 MGA0.00844 BHD
250 MGA0.02109 BHD
500 MGA0.04219 BHD
1000 MGA0.08437 BHD
2000 MGA0.16874 BHD
5000 MGA0.42186 BHD
10000 MGA0.84372 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Malagasy Ariary
1 BHD11,852.30000 MGA
5 BHD59,261.50000 MGA
10 BHD118,523.00000 MGA
20 BHD237,046.00000 MGA
50 BHD592,615.00000 MGA
100 BHD1,185,230.00000 MGA
250 BHD2,963,075.00000 MGA
500 BHD5,926,150.00000 MGA
1000 BHD11,852,300.00000 MGA
2000 BHD23,704,600.00000 MGA
5000 BHD59,261,500.00000 MGA
10000 BHD118,523,000.00000 MGA