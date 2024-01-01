Convert MDL to AUD at the real exchange rate

500 Moldovan leus to Australian dollars

500 mdl
42.12 aud

L1.000 MDL = A$0.08423 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.231.3661.49983.4421.6351.354
1 GBP1.269123.1271.7321.902105.8552.0751.718
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5770.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.3511.09861.1051.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Australian Dollar
1 MDL0.08423 AUD
5 MDL0.42116 AUD
10 MDL0.84232 AUD
20 MDL1.68464 AUD
50 MDL4.21160 AUD
100 MDL8.42320 AUD
250 MDL21.05800 AUD
500 MDL42.11600 AUD
1000 MDL84.23200 AUD
2000 MDL168.46400 AUD
5000 MDL421.16000 AUD
10000 MDL842.32000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 AUD11.87200 MDL
5 AUD59.36000 MDL
10 AUD118.72000 MDL
20 AUD237.44000 MDL
50 AUD593.60000 MDL
100 AUD1,187.20000 MDL
250 AUD2,968.00000 MDL
500 AUD5,936.00000 MDL
1000 AUD11,872.00000 MDL
2000 AUD23,744.00000 MDL
5000 AUD59,360.00000 MDL
10000 AUD118,720.00000 MDL