Convert MAD to UZS at the real exchange rate

10 Moroccan dirhams to Uzbekistan soms

10 mad
12,696 uzs

د.م.1.000 MAD = so'm1,270 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Uzbekistan Som
1 MAD1,269.60000 UZS
5 MAD6,348.00000 UZS
10 MAD12,696.00000 UZS
20 MAD25,392.00000 UZS
50 MAD63,480.00000 UZS
100 MAD126,960.00000 UZS
250 MAD317,400.00000 UZS
500 MAD634,800.00000 UZS
1000 MAD1,269,600.00000 UZS
2000 MAD2,539,200.00000 UZS
5000 MAD6,348,000.00000 UZS
10000 MAD12,696,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Moroccan Dirham
1 UZS0.00079 MAD
5 UZS0.00394 MAD
10 UZS0.00788 MAD
20 UZS0.01575 MAD
50 UZS0.03938 MAD
100 UZS0.07877 MAD
250 UZS0.19691 MAD
500 UZS0.39383 MAD
1000 UZS0.78765 MAD
2000 UZS1.57530 MAD
5000 UZS3.93825 MAD
10000 UZS7.87650 MAD