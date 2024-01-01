10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Tunisian dinars

Convert MAD to TND at the real exchange rate

10,000 mad
3,164.450 tnd

د.م.1.000 MAD = DT0.3164 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.0630.7880.9331.3651.4981.35418.239
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.67711.1841.7321.9011.71823.144
1 EUR1.072655.9480.84511.4631.6051.45119.546

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 MAD0.31645 TND
5 MAD1.58222 TND
10 MAD3.16445 TND
20 MAD6.32890 TND
50 MAD15.82225 TND
100 MAD31.64450 TND
250 MAD79.11125 TND
500 MAD158.22250 TND
1000 MAD316.44500 TND
2000 MAD632.89000 TND
5000 MAD1,582.22500 TND
10000 MAD3,164.45000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 TND3.16011 MAD
5 TND15.80055 MAD
10 TND31.60110 MAD
20 TND63.20220 MAD
50 TND158.00550 MAD
100 TND316.01100 MAD
250 TND790.02750 MAD
500 TND1,580.05500 MAD
1000 TND3,160.11000 MAD
2000 TND6,320.22000 MAD
5000 TND15,800.55000 MAD
10000 TND31,601.10000 MAD