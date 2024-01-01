Convert MAD to SVC at the real exchange rate

500 Moroccan dirhams to Salvadoran colóns

500 mad
440.73 svc

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₡0.8815 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Salvadoran Colón
1 MAD0.88147 SVC
5 MAD4.40733 SVC
10 MAD8.81466 SVC
20 MAD17.62932 SVC
50 MAD44.07330 SVC
100 MAD88.14660 SVC
250 MAD220.36650 SVC
500 MAD440.73300 SVC
1000 MAD881.46600 SVC
2000 MAD1,762.93200 SVC
5000 MAD4,407.33000 SVC
10000 MAD8,814.66000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Moroccan Dirham
1 SVC1.13447 MAD
5 SVC5.67235 MAD
10 SVC11.34470 MAD
20 SVC22.68940 MAD
50 SVC56.72350 MAD
100 SVC113.44700 MAD
250 SVC283.61750 MAD
500 SVC567.23500 MAD
1000 SVC1,134.47000 MAD
2000 SVC2,268.94000 MAD
5000 SVC5,672.35000 MAD
10000 SVC11,344.70000 MAD