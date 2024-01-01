1 Moroccan dirham to Saint Helena pounds

Convert MAD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 mad
0.08 shp

د.م.1.000 MAD = £0.07940 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Saint Helena pounds

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Saint Helena Pound
1 MAD0.07940 SHP
5 MAD0.39702 SHP
10 MAD0.79403 SHP
20 MAD1.58806 SHP
50 MAD3.97016 SHP
100 MAD7.94032 SHP
250 MAD19.85080 SHP
500 MAD39.70160 SHP
1000 MAD79.40320 SHP
2000 MAD158.80640 SHP
5000 MAD397.01600 SHP
10000 MAD794.03200 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 SHP12.59400 MAD
5 SHP62.97000 MAD
10 SHP125.94000 MAD
20 SHP251.88000 MAD
50 SHP629.70000 MAD
100 SHP1,259.40000 MAD
250 SHP3,148.50000 MAD
500 SHP6,297.00000 MAD
1000 SHP12,594.00000 MAD
2000 SHP25,188.00000 MAD
5000 SHP62,970.00000 MAD
10000 SHP125,940.00000 MAD