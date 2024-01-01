5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Macanese patacas

Convert MAD to MOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 mad
4,051.02 mop

د.م.1.000 MAD = MOP$0.8102 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:09
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 MAD0.81020 MOP
5 MAD4.05102 MOP
10 MAD8.10203 MOP
20 MAD16.20406 MOP
50 MAD40.51015 MOP
100 MAD81.02030 MOP
250 MAD202.55075 MOP
500 MAD405.10150 MOP
1000 MAD810.20300 MOP
2000 MAD1,620.40600 MOP
5000 MAD4,051.01500 MOP
10000 MAD8,102.03000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Moroccan Dirham
1 MOP1.23426 MAD
5 MOP6.17130 MAD
10 MOP12.34260 MAD
20 MOP24.68520 MAD
50 MOP61.71300 MAD
100 MOP123.42600 MAD
250 MOP308.56500 MAD
500 MOP617.13000 MAD
1000 MOP1,234.26000 MAD
2000 MOP2,468.52000 MAD
5000 MOP6,171.30000 MAD
10000 MOP12,342.60000 MAD