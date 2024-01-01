Convert MAD to KES at the real exchange rate

5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Kenyan shillings

5,000 mad
64,715 kes

د.م.1.000 MAD = Ksh12.94 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:44
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 MAD12.94300 KES
5 MAD64.71500 KES
10 MAD129.43000 KES
20 MAD258.86000 KES
50 MAD647.15000 KES
100 MAD1,294.30000 KES
250 MAD3,235.75000 KES
500 MAD6,471.50000 KES
1000 MAD12,943.00000 KES
2000 MAD25,886.00000 KES
5000 MAD64,715.00000 KES
10000 MAD129,430.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 KES0.07726 MAD
5 KES0.38631 MAD
10 KES0.77262 MAD
20 KES1.54524 MAD
50 KES3.86309 MAD
100 KES7.72618 MAD
250 KES19.31545 MAD
500 KES38.63090 MAD
1000 KES77.26180 MAD
2000 KES154.52360 MAD
5000 KES386.30900 MAD
10000 KES772.61800 MAD