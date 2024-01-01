Convert MAD to CHF at the real exchange rate

2,000 Moroccan dirhams to Swiss francs

2,000 mad
180.30 chf

د.م.1.000 MAD = SFr.0.09015 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.480.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.248
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.83911.1841.7331.9091.71823.144
1 EUR1.071655.9660.84411.4631.6121.45119.543

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swiss Franc
1 MAD0.09015 CHF
5 MAD0.45075 CHF
10 MAD0.90151 CHF
20 MAD1.80301 CHF
50 MAD4.50753 CHF
100 MAD9.01506 CHF
250 MAD22.53765 CHF
500 MAD45.07530 CHF
1000 MAD90.15060 CHF
2000 MAD180.30120 CHF
5000 MAD450.75300 CHF
10000 MAD901.50600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 CHF11.09250 MAD
5 CHF55.46250 MAD
10 CHF110.92500 MAD
20 CHF221.85000 MAD
50 CHF554.62500 MAD
100 CHF1,109.25000 MAD
250 CHF2,773.12500 MAD
500 CHF5,546.25000 MAD
1000 CHF11,092.50000 MAD
2000 CHF22,185.00000 MAD
5000 CHF55,462.50000 MAD
10000 CHF110,925.00000 MAD