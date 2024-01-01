Convert MAD to BAM at the real exchange rate

250 Moroccan dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

250 mad
45.98 bam

د.م.1.000 MAD = KM0.1839 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:26
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MAD0.18392 BAM
5 MAD0.91959 BAM
10 MAD1.83917 BAM
20 MAD3.67834 BAM
50 MAD9.19585 BAM
100 MAD18.39170 BAM
250 MAD45.97925 BAM
500 MAD91.95850 BAM
1000 MAD183.91700 BAM
2000 MAD367.83400 BAM
5000 MAD919.58500 BAM
10000 MAD1,839.17000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Moroccan Dirham
1 BAM5.43724 MAD
5 BAM27.18620 MAD
10 BAM54.37240 MAD
20 BAM108.74480 MAD
50 BAM271.86200 MAD
100 BAM543.72400 MAD
250 BAM1,359.31000 MAD
500 BAM2,718.62000 MAD
1000 BAM5,437.24000 MAD
2000 BAM10,874.48000 MAD
5000 BAM27,186.20000 MAD
10000 BAM54,372.40000 MAD