Convert MAD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to Australian dollars

1 mad
0.15 aud

د.م.1.000 MAD = A$0.1515 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.4520.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.232
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.86511.1841.7331.9091.71923.127
1 EUR1.071655.9670.84411.4631.6121.45119.528

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Australian Dollar
1 MAD0.15154 AUD
5 MAD0.75770 AUD
10 MAD1.51539 AUD
20 MAD3.03078 AUD
50 MAD7.57695 AUD
100 MAD15.15390 AUD
250 MAD37.88475 AUD
500 MAD75.76950 AUD
1000 MAD151.53900 AUD
2000 MAD303.07800 AUD
5000 MAD757.69500 AUD
10000 MAD1,515.39000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 AUD6.59895 MAD
5 AUD32.99475 MAD
10 AUD65.98950 MAD
20 AUD131.97900 MAD
50 AUD329.94750 MAD
100 AUD659.89500 MAD
250 AUD1,649.73750 MAD
500 AUD3,299.47500 MAD
1000 AUD6,598.95000 MAD
2000 AUD13,197.90000 MAD
5000 AUD32,994.75000 MAD
10000 AUD65,989.50000 MAD