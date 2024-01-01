Convert LSL to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 Lesotho lotis to Turkish liras

100 lsl
180.72 try

L1.000 LSL = TL1.807 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07189.3821.4631.6120.95919.421
1 GBP1.18411.269105.841.7331.9091.13522.997
1 USD0.9330.788183.4371.3661.5050.89518.13
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Turkish Lira
1 LSL1.80723 TRY
5 LSL9.03615 TRY
10 LSL18.07230 TRY
20 LSL36.14460 TRY
50 LSL90.36150 TRY
100 LSL180.72300 TRY
250 LSL451.80750 TRY
500 LSL903.61500 TRY
1000 LSL1,807.23000 TRY
2000 LSL3,614.46000 TRY
5000 LSL9,036.15000 TRY
10000 LSL18,072.30000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Lesotho Loti
1 TRY0.55333 LSL
5 TRY2.76666 LSL
10 TRY5.53332 LSL
20 TRY11.06664 LSL
50 TRY27.66660 LSL
100 TRY55.33320 LSL
250 TRY138.33300 LSL
500 TRY276.66600 LSL
1000 TRY553.33200 LSL
2000 TRY1,106.66400 LSL
5000 TRY2,766.66000 LSL
10000 TRY5,533.32000 LSL