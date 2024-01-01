Convert LSL to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 Lesotho lotis to Omani rials

500 lsl
10.553 omr

L1.000 LSL = ر.ع.0.02111 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07189.3991.4631.6120.95919.423
1 GBP1.18411.269105.8571.7331.9091.13522.999
1 USD0.9330.788183.4371.3661.5050.89518.128
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Omani Rial
1 LSL0.02111 OMR
5 LSL0.10553 OMR
10 LSL0.21106 OMR
20 LSL0.42212 OMR
50 LSL1.05531 OMR
100 LSL2.11062 OMR
250 LSL5.27655 OMR
500 LSL10.55310 OMR
1000 LSL21.10620 OMR
2000 LSL42.21240 OMR
5000 LSL105.53100 OMR
10000 LSL211.06200 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Lesotho Loti
1 OMR47.37940 LSL
5 OMR236.89700 LSL
10 OMR473.79400 LSL
20 OMR947.58800 LSL
50 OMR2,368.97000 LSL
100 OMR4,737.94000 LSL
250 OMR11,844.85000 LSL
500 OMR23,689.70000 LSL
1000 OMR47,379.40000 LSL
2000 OMR94,758.80000 LSL
5000 OMR236,897.00000 LSL
10000 OMR473,794.00000 LSL