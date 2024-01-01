Convert LSL to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 Lesotho lotis to Nigerian nairas

5 lsl
419.61 ngn

L1.000 LSL = ₦83.92 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Nigerian Naira
1 LSL83.92180 NGN
5 LSL419.60900 NGN
10 LSL839.21800 NGN
20 LSL1,678.43600 NGN
50 LSL4,196.09000 NGN
100 LSL8,392.18000 NGN
250 LSL20,980.45000 NGN
500 LSL41,960.90000 NGN
1000 LSL83,921.80000 NGN
2000 LSL167,843.60000 NGN
5000 LSL419,609.00000 NGN
10000 LSL839,218.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Lesotho Loti
1 NGN0.01192 LSL
5 NGN0.05958 LSL
10 NGN0.11916 LSL
20 NGN0.23832 LSL
50 NGN0.59580 LSL
100 NGN1.19159 LSL
250 NGN2.97898 LSL
500 NGN5.95795 LSL
1000 NGN11.91590 LSL
2000 NGN23.83180 LSL
5000 NGN59.57950 LSL
10000 NGN119.15900 LSL