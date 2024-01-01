Convert LSL to MAD at the real exchange rate

250 Lesotho lotis to Moroccan dirhams

250 lsl
136.11 mad

L1.000 LSL = د.م.0.5444 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Moroccan Dirham
1 LSL0.54443 MAD
5 LSL2.72215 MAD
10 LSL5.44429 MAD
20 LSL10.88858 MAD
50 LSL27.22145 MAD
100 LSL54.44290 MAD
250 LSL136.10725 MAD
500 LSL272.21450 MAD
1000 LSL544.42900 MAD
2000 LSL1,088.85800 MAD
5000 LSL2,722.14500 MAD
10000 LSL5,444.29000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Lesotho Loti
1 MAD1.83679 LSL
5 MAD9.18395 LSL
10 MAD18.36790 LSL
20 MAD36.73580 LSL
50 MAD91.83950 LSL
100 MAD183.67900 LSL
250 MAD459.19750 LSL
500 MAD918.39500 LSL
1000 MAD1,836.79000 LSL
2000 MAD3,673.58000 LSL
5000 MAD9,183.95000 LSL
10000 MAD18,367.90000 LSL