250 Lesotho lotis to Euros

Convert LSL to EUR at the real exchange rate

250 lsl
12.79 eur

L1.000 LSL = €0.05118 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07189.4451.4631.6110.95919.405
1 GBP1.18411.269105.9261.7331.9081.13522.981
1 USD0.9330.788183.4891.3661.5040.89518.113
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Euro
1 LSL0.05118 EUR
5 LSL0.25588 EUR
10 LSL0.51176 EUR
20 LSL1.02352 EUR
50 LSL2.55880 EUR
100 LSL5.11759 EUR
250 LSL12.79398 EUR
500 LSL25.58795 EUR
1000 LSL51.17590 EUR
2000 LSL102.35180 EUR
5000 LSL255.87950 EUR
10000 LSL511.75900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Lesotho Loti
1 EUR19.54050 LSL
5 EUR97.70250 LSL
10 EUR195.40500 LSL
20 EUR390.81000 LSL
50 EUR977.02500 LSL
100 EUR1,954.05000 LSL
250 EUR4,885.12500 LSL
500 EUR9,770.25000 LSL
1000 EUR19,540.50000 LSL
2000 EUR39,081.00000 LSL
5000 EUR97,702.50000 LSL
10000 EUR195,405.00000 LSL