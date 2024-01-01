50 Liberian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert LRD to SHP at the real exchange rate

50 lrd
0.20 shp

L$1.000 LRD = £0.004057 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36518.2420.9340.7881.35583.4191.635
1 CAD0.732113.3610.6840.5770.99261.0951.197
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5730.09
1 EUR1.0711.46319.5410.8441.45189.3541.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 LRD0.00406 SHP
5 LRD0.02029 SHP
10 LRD0.04057 SHP
20 LRD0.08115 SHP
50 LRD0.20287 SHP
100 LRD0.40574 SHP
250 LRD1.01436 SHP
500 LRD2.02871 SHP
1000 LRD4.05742 SHP
2000 LRD8.11484 SHP
5000 LRD20.28710 SHP
10000 LRD40.57420 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Liberian Dollar
1 SHP246.46200 LRD
5 SHP1,232.31000 LRD
10 SHP2,464.62000 LRD
20 SHP4,929.24000 LRD
50 SHP12,323.10000 LRD
100 SHP24,646.20000 LRD
250 SHP61,615.50000 LRD
500 SHP123,231.00000 LRD
1000 SHP246,462.00000 LRD
2000 SHP492,924.00000 LRD
5000 SHP1,232,310.00000 LRD
10000 SHP2,464,620.00000 LRD