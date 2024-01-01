Convert LRD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 Liberian dollar to Ghanaian cedis

1 lrd
0.07 ghs

L$1.000 LRD = GH¢0.07455 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LRD0.07455 GHS
5 LRD0.37275 GHS
10 LRD0.74550 GHS
20 LRD1.49099 GHS
50 LRD3.72748 GHS
100 LRD7.45496 GHS
250 LRD18.63740 GHS
500 LRD37.27480 GHS
1000 LRD74.54960 GHS
2000 LRD149.09920 GHS
5000 LRD372.74800 GHS
10000 LRD745.49600 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Liberian Dollar
1 GHS13.41390 LRD
5 GHS67.06950 LRD
10 GHS134.13900 LRD
20 GHS268.27800 LRD
50 GHS670.69500 LRD
100 GHS1,341.39000 LRD
250 GHS3,353.47500 LRD
500 GHS6,706.95000 LRD
1000 GHS13,413.90000 LRD
2000 GHS26,827.80000 LRD
5000 GHS67,069.50000 LRD
10000 GHS134,139.00000 LRD