Convert LRD to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 Liberian dollars to Swiss francs

5 lrd
0.02 chf

L$1.000 LRD = SFr.0.004605 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
Wise

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 LRD0.00460 CHF
5 LRD0.02302 CHF
10 LRD0.04605 CHF
20 LRD0.09209 CHF
50 LRD0.23023 CHF
100 LRD0.46045 CHF
250 LRD1.15113 CHF
500 LRD2.30226 CHF
1000 LRD4.60452 CHF
2000 LRD9.20904 CHF
5000 LRD23.02260 CHF
10000 LRD46.04520 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Liberian Dollar
1 CHF217.17800 LRD
5 CHF1,085.89000 LRD
10 CHF2,171.78000 LRD
20 CHF4,343.56000 LRD
50 CHF10,858.90000 LRD
100 CHF21,717.80000 LRD
250 CHF54,294.50000 LRD
500 CHF108,589.00000 LRD
1000 CHF217,178.00000 LRD
2000 CHF434,356.00000 LRD
5000 CHF1,085,890.00000 LRD
10000 CHF2,171,780.00000 LRD