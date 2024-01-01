Convert LRD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 Liberian dollar to Aruban florins

1 lrd
0.01 awg

L$1.000 LRD = ƒ0.009216 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36518.2290.9330.7881.35483.4171.634
1 CAD0.732113.350.6830.5770.99261.0911.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5760.09
1 EUR1.0721.46319.53610.8441.45289.3981.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollar

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 LRD0.00922 AWG
5 LRD0.04608 AWG
10 LRD0.09216 AWG
20 LRD0.18431 AWG
50 LRD0.46079 AWG
100 LRD0.92157 AWG
250 LRD2.30394 AWG
500 LRD4.60787 AWG
1000 LRD9.21574 AWG
2000 LRD18.43148 AWG
5000 LRD46.07870 AWG
10000 LRD92.15740 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Liberian Dollar
1 AWG108.51000 LRD
5 AWG542.55000 LRD
10 AWG1,085.10000 LRD
20 AWG2,170.20000 LRD
50 AWG5,425.50000 LRD
100 AWG10,851.00000 LRD
250 AWG27,127.50000 LRD
500 AWG54,255.00000 LRD
1000 AWG108,510.00000 LRD
2000 AWG217,020.00000 LRD
5000 AWG542,550.00000 LRD
10000 AWG1,085,100.00000 LRD