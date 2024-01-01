20 Sri Lankan rupees to Malaysian ringgits

Convert LKR to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 lkr
0.31 myr

Sr1.000 LKR = RM0.01544 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4151.5050.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0941.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8581.9091.1841.7194.661
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LKR0.01544 MYR
5 LKR0.07718 MYR
10 LKR0.15436 MYR
20 LKR0.30871 MYR
50 LKR0.77178 MYR
100 LKR1.54356 MYR
250 LKR3.85890 MYR
500 LKR7.71780 MYR
1000 LKR15.43560 MYR
2000 LKR30.87120 MYR
5000 LKR77.17800 MYR
10000 LKR154.35600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MYR64.78540 LKR
5 MYR323.92700 LKR
10 MYR647.85400 LKR
20 MYR1,295.70800 LKR
50 MYR3,239.27000 LKR
100 MYR6,478.54000 LKR
250 MYR16,196.35000 LKR
500 MYR32,392.70000 LKR
1000 MYR64,785.40000 LKR
2000 MYR129,570.80000 LKR
5000 MYR323,927.00000 LKR
10000 MYR647,854.00000 LKR