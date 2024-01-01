1 Sri Lankan rupee to Mongolian tugriks

Convert LKR to MNT at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
11.08 mnt

Sr1.000 LKR = ₮11.08 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 LKR11.07740 MNT
5 LKR55.38700 MNT
10 LKR110.77400 MNT
20 LKR221.54800 MNT
50 LKR553.87000 MNT
100 LKR1,107.74000 MNT
250 LKR2,769.35000 MNT
500 LKR5,538.70000 MNT
1000 LKR11,077.40000 MNT
2000 LKR22,154.80000 MNT
5000 LKR55,387.00000 MNT
10000 LKR110,774.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MNT0.09027 LKR
5 MNT0.45137 LKR
10 MNT0.90274 LKR
20 MNT1.80548 LKR
50 MNT4.51369 LKR
100 MNT9.02738 LKR
250 MNT22.56845 LKR
500 MNT45.13690 LKR
1000 MNT90.27380 LKR
2000 MNT180.54760 LKR
5000 MNT451.36900 LKR
10000 MNT902.73800 LKR