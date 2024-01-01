Convert LKR to MKD at the real exchange rate

5 Sri Lankan rupees to Macedonian denars

5 lkr
0.94 mkd

Sr1.000 LKR = ден0.1887 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 LKR0.18869 MKD
5 LKR0.94343 MKD
10 LKR1.88686 MKD
20 LKR3.77372 MKD
50 LKR9.43430 MKD
100 LKR18.86860 MKD
250 LKR47.17150 MKD
500 LKR94.34300 MKD
1000 LKR188.68600 MKD
2000 LKR377.37200 MKD
5000 LKR943.43000 MKD
10000 LKR1,886.86000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MKD5.29982 LKR
5 MKD26.49910 LKR
10 MKD52.99820 LKR
20 MKD105.99640 LKR
50 MKD264.99100 LKR
100 MKD529.98200 LKR
250 MKD1,324.95500 LKR
500 MKD2,649.91000 LKR
1000 MKD5,299.82000 LKR
2000 MKD10,599.64000 LKR
5000 MKD26,499.10000 LKR
10000 MKD52,998.20000 LKR