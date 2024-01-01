2,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Laotian kips

Convert LKR to LAK at the real exchange rate

2,000 lkr
144,338.80 lak

Sr1.000 LKR = ₭72.17 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4151.5050.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0941.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8491.9091.1851.7194.661
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 LKR72.16940 LAK
5 LKR360.84700 LAK
10 LKR721.69400 LAK
20 LKR1,443.38800 LAK
50 LKR3,608.47000 LAK
100 LKR7,216.94000 LAK
250 LKR18,042.35000 LAK
500 LKR36,084.70000 LAK
1000 LKR72,169.40000 LAK
2000 LKR144,338.80000 LAK
5000 LKR360,847.00000 LAK
10000 LKR721,694.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LAK0.01386 LKR
5 LAK0.06928 LKR
10 LAK0.13856 LKR
20 LAK0.27713 LKR
50 LAK0.69282 LKR
100 LAK1.38563 LKR
250 LAK3.46408 LKR
500 LAK6.92815 LKR
1000 LAK13.85630 LKR
2000 LAK27.71260 LKR
5000 LAK69.28150 LKR
10000 LAK138.56300 LKR