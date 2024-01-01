Convert LKR to GYD at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Guyanaese dollars

10,000 lkr
6,853.69 gyd

Sr1.000 LKR = GY$0.6854 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78883.4261.5060.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0531.1020.6830.9922.688
1 GBP1.2681.7331105.8131.911.1841.7184.659
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 LKR0.68537 GYD
5 LKR3.42685 GYD
10 LKR6.85369 GYD
20 LKR13.70738 GYD
50 LKR34.26845 GYD
100 LKR68.53690 GYD
250 LKR171.34225 GYD
500 LKR342.68450 GYD
1000 LKR685.36900 GYD
2000 LKR1,370.73800 GYD
5000 LKR3,426.84500 GYD
10000 LKR6,853.69000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GYD1.45907 LKR
5 GYD7.29535 LKR
10 GYD14.59070 LKR
20 GYD29.18140 LKR
50 GYD72.95350 LKR
100 GYD145.90700 LKR
250 GYD364.76750 LKR
500 GYD729.53500 LKR
1000 GYD1,459.07000 LKR
2000 GYD2,918.14000 LKR
5000 GYD7,295.35000 LKR
10000 GYD14,590.70000 LKR