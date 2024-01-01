5,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Guernsey pounds

Convert LKR to GGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 lkr
12.93 ggp

Sr1.000 LKR = £0.002586 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3670.78883.4251.5060.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0391.1020.6830.9912.687
1 GBP1.2681.7331105.8041.911.1841.7184.658
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guernsey pound
1 LKR0.00259 GGP
5 LKR0.01293 GGP
10 LKR0.02586 GGP
20 LKR0.05171 GGP
50 LKR0.12928 GGP
100 LKR0.25857 GGP
250 LKR0.64642 GGP
500 LKR1.29284 GGP
1000 LKR2.58567 GGP
2000 LKR5.17134 GGP
5000 LKR12.92835 GGP
10000 LKR25.85670 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GGP386.74700 LKR
5 GGP1,933.73500 LKR
10 GGP3,867.47000 LKR
20 GGP7,734.94000 LKR
50 GGP19,337.35000 LKR
100 GGP38,674.70000 LKR
250 GGP96,686.75000 LKR
500 GGP193,373.50000 LKR
1000 GGP386,747.00000 LKR
2000 GGP773,494.00000 LKR
5000 GGP1,933,735.00000 LKR
10000 GGP3,867,470.00000 LKR