500 Sri Lankan rupees to Euros

Convert LKR to EUR at the real exchange rate

500 lkr
1.53 eur

Sr1.000 LKR = €0.003063 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Euro
1 LKR0.00306 EUR
5 LKR0.01532 EUR
10 LKR0.03063 EUR
20 LKR0.06127 EUR
50 LKR0.15317 EUR
100 LKR0.30633 EUR
250 LKR0.76583 EUR
500 LKR1.53166 EUR
1000 LKR3.06332 EUR
2000 LKR6.12664 EUR
5000 LKR15.31660 EUR
10000 LKR30.63320 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 EUR326.44400 LKR
5 EUR1,632.22000 LKR
10 EUR3,264.44000 LKR
20 EUR6,528.88000 LKR
50 EUR16,322.20000 LKR
100 EUR32,644.40000 LKR
250 EUR81,611.00000 LKR
500 EUR163,222.00000 LKR
1000 EUR326,444.00000 LKR
2000 EUR652,888.00000 LKR
5000 EUR1,632,220.00000 LKR
10000 EUR3,264,440.00000 LKR