Convert LKR to CRC at the real exchange rate

2,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Costa Rican colóns

2,000 lkr
3,436.68 crc

Sr1.000 LKR = ₡1.718 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 LKR1.71834 CRC
5 LKR8.59170 CRC
10 LKR17.18340 CRC
20 LKR34.36680 CRC
50 LKR85.91700 CRC
100 LKR171.83400 CRC
250 LKR429.58500 CRC
500 LKR859.17000 CRC
1000 LKR1,718.34000 CRC
2000 LKR3,436.68000 CRC
5000 LKR8,591.70000 CRC
10000 LKR17,183.40000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CRC0.58196 LKR
5 CRC2.90978 LKR
10 CRC5.81956 LKR
20 CRC11.63912 LKR
50 CRC29.09780 LKR
100 CRC58.19560 LKR
250 CRC145.48900 LKR
500 CRC290.97800 LKR
1000 CRC581.95600 LKR
2000 CRC1,163.91200 LKR
5000 CRC2,909.78000 LKR
10000 CRC5,819.56000 LKR