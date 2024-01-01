Convert LKR to BTN at the real exchange rate

100 Sri Lankan rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

100 lkr
27.35 btn

Sr1.000 LKR = Nu.0.2735 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:40
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LKR0.27351 BTN
5 LKR1.36754 BTN
10 LKR2.73508 BTN
20 LKR5.47016 BTN
50 LKR13.67540 BTN
100 LKR27.35080 BTN
250 LKR68.37700 BTN
500 LKR136.75400 BTN
1000 LKR273.50800 BTN
2000 LKR547.01600 BTN
5000 LKR1,367.54000 BTN
10000 LKR2,735.08000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BTN3.65620 LKR
5 BTN18.28100 LKR
10 BTN36.56200 LKR
20 BTN73.12400 LKR
50 BTN182.81000 LKR
100 BTN365.62000 LKR
250 BTN914.05000 LKR
500 BTN1,828.10000 LKR
1000 BTN3,656.20000 LKR
2000 BTN7,312.40000 LKR
5000 BTN18,281.00000 LKR
10000 BTN36,562.00000 LKR