Sr1.000 LKR = B$0.003279 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:38
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78983.4211.5070.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0491.1030.6840.9922.688
1 GBP1.2681.7331105.7821.911.1841.7184.658
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bahamian Dollar
1 LKR0.00328 BSD
5 LKR0.01640 BSD
10 LKR0.03279 BSD
20 LKR0.06559 BSD
50 LKR0.16396 BSD
100 LKR0.32793 BSD
250 LKR0.81982 BSD
500 LKR1.63964 BSD
1000 LKR3.27928 BSD
2000 LKR6.55856 BSD
5000 LKR16.39640 BSD
10000 LKR32.79280 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BSD304.94500 LKR
5 BSD1,524.72500 LKR
10 BSD3,049.45000 LKR
20 BSD6,098.90000 LKR
50 BSD15,247.25000 LKR
100 BSD30,494.50000 LKR
250 BSD76,236.25000 LKR
500 BSD152,472.50000 LKR
1000 BSD304,945.00000 LKR
2000 BSD609,890.00000 LKR
5000 BSD1,524,725.00000 LKR
10000 BSD3,049,450.00000 LKR