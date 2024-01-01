100 Sri Lankan rupees to Bermudan dollars

Convert LKR to BMD at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
0.33 bmd

Sr1.000 LKR = $0.003279 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 LKR0.00328 BMD
5 LKR0.01640 BMD
10 LKR0.03279 BMD
20 LKR0.06559 BMD
50 LKR0.16396 BMD
100 LKR0.32793 BMD
250 LKR0.81982 BMD
500 LKR1.63964 BMD
1000 LKR3.27928 BMD
2000 LKR6.55856 BMD
5000 LKR16.39640 BMD
10000 LKR32.79280 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BMD304.94500 LKR
5 BMD1,524.72500 LKR
10 BMD3,049.45000 LKR
20 BMD6,098.90000 LKR
50 BMD15,247.25000 LKR
100 BMD30,494.50000 LKR
250 BMD76,236.25000 LKR
500 BMD152,472.50000 LKR
1000 BMD304,945.00000 LKR
2000 BMD609,890.00000 LKR
5000 BMD1,524,725.00000 LKR
10000 BMD3,049,450.00000 LKR