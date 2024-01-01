1 Lebanese pound to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert LBP to SZL at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
0.00 szl

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = L0.0002042 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:26
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6371.5060.9341.35518.2740.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1030.6840.99213.3820.578
1 NZD0.6110.83410.920.5710.82811.1660.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.912.1310.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pound

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 LBP0.00020 SZL
5 LBP0.00102 SZL
10 LBP0.00204 SZL
20 LBP0.00408 SZL
50 LBP0.01021 SZL
100 LBP0.02042 SZL
250 LBP0.05104 SZL
500 LBP0.10209 SZL
1000 LBP0.20418 SZL
2000 LBP0.40836 SZL
5000 LBP1.02089 SZL
10000 LBP2.04178 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Lebanese Pound
1 SZL4,897.70000 LBP
5 SZL24,488.50000 LBP
10 SZL48,977.00000 LBP
20 SZL97,954.00000 LBP
50 SZL244,885.00000 LBP
100 SZL489,770.00000 LBP
250 SZL1,224,425.00000 LBP
500 SZL2,448,850.00000 LBP
1000 SZL4,897,700.00000 LBP
2000 SZL9,795,400.00000 LBP
5000 SZL24,488,500.00000 LBP
10000 SZL48,977,000.00000 LBP