Convert LBP to SVC at the real exchange rate

10 Lebanese pounds to Salvadoran colóns

10 lbp
0.00 svc

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₡0.00009777 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6371.5070.9341.35518.2710.789
1 CAD0.73211.1991.1030.6840.99213.380.578
1 NZD0.6110.83410.920.5710.82811.1630.482
1 AUD0.6640.9061.08610.620.89912.1270.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 LBP0.00010 SVC
5 LBP0.00049 SVC
10 LBP0.00098 SVC
20 LBP0.00196 SVC
50 LBP0.00489 SVC
100 LBP0.00978 SVC
250 LBP0.02444 SVC
500 LBP0.04888 SVC
1000 LBP0.09777 SVC
2000 LBP0.19553 SVC
5000 LBP0.48883 SVC
10000 LBP0.97765 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Lebanese Pound
1 SVC10,228.60000 LBP
5 SVC51,143.00000 LBP
10 SVC102,286.00000 LBP
20 SVC204,572.00000 LBP
50 SVC511,430.00000 LBP
100 SVC1,022,860.00000 LBP
250 SVC2,557,150.00000 LBP
500 SVC5,114,300.00000 LBP
1000 SVC10,228,600.00000 LBP
2000 SVC20,457,200.00000 LBP
5000 SVC51,143,000.00000 LBP
10000 SVC102,286,000.00000 LBP