100 Lebanese pounds to Surinamese dollars

Convert LBP to SRD at the real exchange rate

100 lbp
0.03 srd

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = $0.0003488 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6371.5070.9341.35518.2530.789
1 CAD0.73211.1991.1030.6840.99213.3680.578
1 NZD0.6110.83410.920.5710.82811.150.482
1 AUD0.6640.9061.08710.620.89912.1150.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 LBP0.00035 SRD
5 LBP0.00174 SRD
10 LBP0.00349 SRD
20 LBP0.00698 SRD
50 LBP0.01744 SRD
100 LBP0.03488 SRD
250 LBP0.08721 SRD
500 LBP0.17441 SRD
1000 LBP0.34883 SRD
2000 LBP0.69765 SRD
5000 LBP1.74413 SRD
10000 LBP3.48825 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 SRD2,866.77000 LBP
5 SRD14,333.85000 LBP
10 SRD28,667.70000 LBP
20 SRD57,335.40000 LBP
50 SRD143,338.50000 LBP
100 SRD286,677.00000 LBP
250 SRD716,692.50000 LBP
500 SRD1,433,385.00000 LBP
1000 SRD2,866,770.00000 LBP
2000 SRD5,733,540.00000 LBP
5000 SRD14,333,850.00000 LBP
10000 SRD28,667,700.00000 LBP