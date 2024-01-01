Convert LBP to PHP at the real exchange rate

250 Lebanese pounds to Philippine pesos

250 lbp
0.16 php

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₱0.0006566 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6371.5060.9341.35518.1720.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1020.6840.99213.30.578
1 NZD0.6110.83510.920.5710.82811.1040.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.912.0650.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Philippine Peso
1 LBP0.00066 PHP
5 LBP0.00328 PHP
10 LBP0.00657 PHP
20 LBP0.01313 PHP
50 LBP0.03283 PHP
100 LBP0.06566 PHP
250 LBP0.16416 PHP
500 LBP0.32832 PHP
1000 LBP0.65664 PHP
2000 LBP1.31329 PHP
5000 LBP3.28323 PHP
10000 LBP6.56645 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 PHP1,522.89000 LBP
5 PHP7,614.45000 LBP
10 PHP15,228.90000 LBP
20 PHP30,457.80000 LBP
50 PHP76,144.50000 LBP
100 PHP152,289.00000 LBP
250 PHP380,722.50000 LBP
500 PHP761,445.00000 LBP
1000 PHP1,522,890.00000 LBP
2000 PHP3,045,780.00000 LBP
5000 PHP7,614,450.00000 LBP
10000 PHP15,228,900.00000 LBP