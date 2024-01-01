Convert LBP to NOK at the real exchange rate

5 Lebanese pounds to Norwegian kroner

5 lbp
0.00 nok

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = kr0.0001185 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3671.6371.5060.9351.35518.1750.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99113.2970.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.920.5710.82811.1060.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.912.0650.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Norwegian Krone
1 LBP0.00012 NOK
5 LBP0.00059 NOK
10 LBP0.00118 NOK
20 LBP0.00237 NOK
50 LBP0.00592 NOK
100 LBP0.01185 NOK
250 LBP0.02961 NOK
500 LBP0.05923 NOK
1000 LBP0.11846 NOK
2000 LBP0.23691 NOK
5000 LBP0.59228 NOK
10000 LBP1.18455 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Lebanese Pound
1 NOK8,442.06000 LBP
5 NOK42,210.30000 LBP
10 NOK84,420.60000 LBP
20 NOK168,841.20000 LBP
50 NOK422,103.00000 LBP
100 NOK844,206.00000 LBP
250 NOK2,110,515.00000 LBP
500 NOK4,221,030.00000 LBP
1000 NOK8,442,060.00000 LBP
2000 NOK16,884,120.00000 LBP
5000 NOK42,210,300.00000 LBP
10000 NOK84,420,600.00000 LBP