Convert LBP to NGN at the real exchange rate

Lebanese pounds to Nigerian nairas today

1,000 lbp
17.03 ngn

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₦0.01703 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3671.6361.5070.9351.35518.1640.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99113.290.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5710.82811.1010.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.89912.0550.523

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Nigerian Naira
1 LBP0.01703 NGN
5 LBP0.08515 NGN
10 LBP0.17031 NGN
20 LBP0.34062 NGN
50 LBP0.85155 NGN
100 LBP1.70309 NGN
250 LBP4.25773 NGN
500 LBP8.51545 NGN
1000 LBP17.03090 NGN
2000 LBP34.06180 NGN
5000 LBP85.15450 NGN
10000 LBP170.30900 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Lebanese Pound
1 NGN58.71660 LBP
5 NGN293.58300 LBP
10 NGN587.16600 LBP
20 NGN1,174.33200 LBP
50 NGN2,935.83000 LBP
100 NGN5,871.66000 LBP
250 NGN14,679.15000 LBP
500 NGN29,358.30000 LBP
1000 NGN58,716.60000 LBP
2000 NGN117,433.20000 LBP
5000 NGN293,583.00000 LBP
10000 NGN587,166.00000 LBP