Convert LBP to MXN at the real exchange rate

2,000 Lebanese pounds to Mexican pesos

2,000 lbp
0.40 mxn

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = Mex$0.0002021 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3671.6361.5060.9351.35518.1770.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99113.2980.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5710.82811.1090.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.6210.89912.0670.523

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Mexican Peso
1 LBP0.00020 MXN
5 LBP0.00101 MXN
10 LBP0.00202 MXN
20 LBP0.00404 MXN
50 LBP0.01011 MXN
100 LBP0.02021 MXN
250 LBP0.05053 MXN
500 LBP0.10107 MXN
1000 LBP0.20214 MXN
2000 LBP0.40427 MXN
5000 LBP1.01068 MXN
10000 LBP2.02136 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 MXN4,947.16000 LBP
5 MXN24,735.80000 LBP
10 MXN49,471.60000 LBP
20 MXN98,943.20000 LBP
50 MXN247,358.00000 LBP
100 MXN494,716.00000 LBP
250 MXN1,236,790.00000 LBP
500 MXN2,473,580.00000 LBP
1000 MXN4,947,160.00000 LBP
2000 MXN9,894,320.00000 LBP
5000 MXN24,735,800.00000 LBP
10000 MXN49,471,600.00000 LBP