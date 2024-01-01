Convert LBP to MKD at the real exchange rate

20 Lebanese pounds to Macedonian denars

20 lbp
0.01 mkd

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ден0.0006434 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3671.6371.5070.9351.35518.1860.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99113.3040.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5710.82811.1120.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.6210.89912.0690.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Macedonian Denar
1 LBP0.00064 MKD
5 LBP0.00322 MKD
10 LBP0.00643 MKD
20 LBP0.01287 MKD
50 LBP0.03217 MKD
100 LBP0.06434 MKD
250 LBP0.16085 MKD
500 LBP0.32170 MKD
1000 LBP0.64341 MKD
2000 LBP1.28682 MKD
5000 LBP3.21704 MKD
10000 LBP6.43408 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Lebanese Pound
1 MKD1,554.22000 LBP
5 MKD7,771.10000 LBP
10 MKD15,542.20000 LBP
20 MKD31,084.40000 LBP
50 MKD77,711.00000 LBP
100 MKD155,422.00000 LBP
250 MKD388,555.00000 LBP
500 MKD777,110.00000 LBP
1000 MKD1,554,220.00000 LBP
2000 MKD3,108,440.00000 LBP
5000 MKD7,771,100.00000 LBP
10000 MKD15,542,200.00000 LBP