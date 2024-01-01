Convert LBP to MDL at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Lebanese pounds to Moldovan leus

1,000 lbp
0.20 mdl

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = L0.0001989 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 LBP0.00020 MDL
5 LBP0.00099 MDL
10 LBP0.00199 MDL
20 LBP0.00398 MDL
50 LBP0.00994 MDL
100 LBP0.01989 MDL
250 LBP0.04972 MDL
500 LBP0.09944 MDL
1000 LBP0.19888 MDL
2000 LBP0.39777 MDL
5000 LBP0.99442 MDL
10000 LBP1.98883 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Lebanese Pound
1 MDL5,028.09000 LBP
5 MDL25,140.45000 LBP
10 MDL50,280.90000 LBP
20 MDL100,561.80000 LBP
50 MDL251,404.50000 LBP
100 MDL502,809.00000 LBP
250 MDL1,257,022.50000 LBP
500 MDL2,514,045.00000 LBP
1000 MDL5,028,090.00000 LBP
2000 MDL10,056,180.00000 LBP
5000 MDL25,140,450.00000 LBP
10000 MDL50,280,900.00000 LBP